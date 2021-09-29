Constable deployed at Delhi High Court shoots self

A 30-year-old constable of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary deployed at the Delhi High Court allegedly shot himself dead with his service weapon on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased identified as Tinku Ram belonged to Kotkasim in Rajasthan's Alwar, they said, adding no suicide note has been recovered from the spot.

''An information was received that a constable of Rajasthan Armed Constabulary deployed in High Court security has reportedly committed suicide by his service weapon,'' Deepak Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi), said.

He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, he added.

According to police, the constable had joined duty at 9.30 am on Wednesday at gate no.3 of the court complex after returning from leave.

The reason behind the constable taking the extreme step is being ascertained, police said.

