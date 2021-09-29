Left Menu

Maha: Raigad Lokadalat settles 34,562 cases; sanctions over Rs 25 crore in compensation

The Lokadalat in Maharashtras Raigad district has settled 34,562 cases amicably and sanctioned compensation to the tune of over Rs 25 crore, an official said on Wednesday. With this, Raigad district has secured top rank in the state in hearing and settling cases in the Lokadalat, it was stated.

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 29-09-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 14:25 IST
Maha: Raigad Lokadalat settles 34,562 cases; sanctions over Rs 25 crore in compensation
  • Country:
  • India

The Lokadalat in Maharashtra's Raigad district has settled 34,562 cases amicably and sanctioned compensation to the tune of over Rs 25 crore, an official said on Wednesday. The Lokadalat proceedings were conducted with the help of video-conferencing at 39 places in the district, the official said.

At least 72 accident claims were settled and a compensation worth Rs 4.41 crore was made in these cases, he said.

Apart from this, 52 land acquisition matters were settled and landowners were awarded compensations worth Rs 21.27 lakh, he said.

The Lokadalat also heard 7,950 cases of taxation of gram panchayat and the municipal council and an amount of Rs 2.76 crore were received by local governing bodies, he said.

As many as 18,495 cases of traffic violations were settled and the police department received Rs 1.33 crore in these matters, the official added. With this, Raigad district has secured top rank in the state in hearing and settling cases in the Lokadalat, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global
4
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021