Man hacked to death by miscreants

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man was hacked to death and two others were injured when miscreants attacked them in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, police said on Wednesday.

The victim Bindu Sundi was at his maternal uncle's place in Saldih bustee late on Tuesday night when the miscreants attacked him, Officer-in-Charge of Adityapur police station, Rajendra Prasad Mahato said.

The miscreants hacked Bindu to death while his younger brother Babu Sundi and his friend Mintu Belgandi suffered injuries in the incident, the police officer said.

The injured were rushed to a nearby hospital. They were released after treatment, police said.

A police team rushed to the spot on receiving the information and sent the body for post-mortem.

Police said the killers have been identified and a hunt was on to nab the culprits at large.

Meanwhile, irate local residents gheraoed the police station demanding immediate arrest of the culprits, who managed to escape after committing the crime. The mob dispersed after police assured them to arrest the accused persons involved in the incident.

Police said further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

