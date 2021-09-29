Left Menu

Berlin says not involved in barring RT channels on YouTube

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2021 15:23 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 15:23 IST
Berlin says not involved in barring RT channels on YouTube
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government was not involved in blocking Russian state-backed broadcaster RT's German-language channels on YouTube, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"It is a decision by YouTube, based on rules created by YouTube, it is not a measure (taken by) the German government or other official organizations," German government spokesperson Steffen Seibert told reporters.

Russia has threatened to block Alphabet Inc.'s YouTube after RT's German-language channels were deleted over COVID-19 misinformation and Moscow said it was weighing possible retaliation against the German media.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021