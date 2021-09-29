German FDP to talk to Greens again, then conservatives, SPD on coalition
29-09-2021
Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) will hold further talks with the Greens on building a coalition on Friday and will then meet the conservatives and Social Democrats separately at the weekend, General Secretary Volker Wissing said on Wednesday.
The FDP and Greens are kingmakers after a national election on Sunday, which the Social Democrats narrowly won.
