German FDP to talk to Greens again, then conservatives, SPD on coalition

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:32 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:02 IST
Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) will hold further talks with the Greens on building a coalition on Friday and will then meet the conservatives and Social Democrats separately at the weekend, General Secretary Volker Wissing said on Wednesday.

The FDP and Greens are kingmakers after a national election on Sunday, which the Social Democrats narrowly won.

