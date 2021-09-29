Left Menu

Phone snatchers on prowl held after shootout with police in Noida

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-09-2021 18:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 18:19 IST
  • India

Two suspected mobile phone snatchers on the prowl were arrested in Noida after a gunfight with the police on Wednesday morning in which one of them suffered gunshot injury, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Noida) Ranvijay Singh said the gunfight broke out near a hotel in Sector 56 when the duo on a motorcycle were intercepted by officials of the Sector 58 police station.

''The accused were speeding away on their motorcycle which did not have any registration number on it, but were surrounded by police teams. They opened gunfire on the police personnel in order to escape but one of them got hit in retaliatory firing and was held. The other managed to run away from the spot but was arrested later,” Singh said.

The injured accused was sent to a hospital for treatment and later taken into police custody, the police said.

The duo have been identified as Rohit Singh and Siddharth, both in their twenties and residents of Morna village in Noida, the police said.

Rohit has seven FIRs related to snatching and theft, among others, lodged against him at various police stations in Noida, while Siddharth faces four cases, they said.

After the encounter on Wednesday, the police seized four stolen mobile phones and a country-made pistol along with some bullets from their possession, and impounded their motorcycle.

