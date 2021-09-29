Delhi: Woman found dead inside public toilet at Rajasthani camp

A 38-year-old woman was found hanging inside a public toilet at Rajasthani camp in southeast Delhi on Wednesday, police said.

Sulekh Devi had gone missing from her home in Sarita Vihar on Tuesday, they said.

According to the police, no suicide note was recovered from the spot.

Sarita Vihar police station was informed about the body at 9.12 am. After reaching the spot, the police found the woman hanging from a rod inside a toilet for disabled people.

The body was taken to AIIMS mortuary, the police added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Esha Pandey said inquest proceedings are being conducted and a request is being made for constitution of a medical board for postmortem.

