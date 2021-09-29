Left Menu

Maha: 18 gates of Jayakwadi dam lifted; over 66,000 cusecs of water discharged

In light heavy rainfall in Marathwada, as many as 18 gates of Jayakwadi dam located on Godavari river were lifted to a height of 3.5 metre on Wednesday, causing a water discharge of nearly 66,000 cusecs, an official said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:19 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:19 IST
Maha: 18 gates of Jayakwadi dam lifted; over 66,000 cusecs of water discharged
  • Country:
  • India

In light heavy rainfall in Marathwada, as many as 18 gates of Jayakwadi dam located on Godavari river were lifted to a height of 3.5 metre on Wednesday, causing a water discharge of nearly 66,000 cusecs, an official said. The gates were lifted six inches high in the morning, causing a discharge of 9,432 cusec, and by evening, the amount of discharge reached 66,024 cusecs, the official said. The storage capacity in Jayakwadi dam has reached 97.91 per cent, while the inflow of water in the reservoir stood at 1,04,397 cusecs, he said. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued in the region during the day, with 39 circles receiving more than 65 mm rain, an official said. As many as 34 circles in Aurangabad district, followed by two each in Jalna and Hingoli and one from Nanded saw heavy rains, he said. Loni circle in Vaijapur tehsil recorded the highest 127.25 mm rain during the day, he said.

An alert has been issued in villages situated on the banks Godavari river in Parbhani and Nanded districts on Wednesday. The civic body in Nanded has set up 17 temporary shelters in function halls and other establishments in the city and has relocated 900 residents from different parts, the official said. As many as 15 gates of Vishnupuri dam in Nanded are lifted and the discharge of water from here has reached to 2.53 lakh cusec, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021