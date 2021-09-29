Maha: 18 gates of Jayakwadi dam lifted; over 66,000 cusecs of water discharged

In light heavy rainfall in Marathwada, as many as 18 gates of Jayakwadi dam located on Godavari river were lifted to a height of 3.5 metre on Wednesday, causing a water discharge of nearly 66,000 cusecs, an official said. The gates were lifted six inches high in the morning, causing a discharge of 9,432 cusec, and by evening, the amount of discharge reached 66,024 cusecs, the official said. The storage capacity in Jayakwadi dam has reached 97.91 per cent, while the inflow of water in the reservoir stood at 1,04,397 cusecs, he said. Meanwhile, heavy rainfall continued in the region during the day, with 39 circles receiving more than 65 mm rain, an official said. As many as 34 circles in Aurangabad district, followed by two each in Jalna and Hingoli and one from Nanded saw heavy rains, he said. Loni circle in Vaijapur tehsil recorded the highest 127.25 mm rain during the day, he said.

An alert has been issued in villages situated on the banks Godavari river in Parbhani and Nanded districts on Wednesday. The civic body in Nanded has set up 17 temporary shelters in function halls and other establishments in the city and has relocated 900 residents from different parts, the official said. As many as 15 gates of Vishnupuri dam in Nanded are lifted and the discharge of water from here has reached to 2.53 lakh cusec, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)