Daughter says Pelé will leave hospital and recover at home

Brazilian soccer great Pel is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday. Thank you for all the affection and love we received from you this month Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon.

PTI | Saopaulo | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:37 IST
Brazilian soccer great Pelé is expected to leave the hospital after getting treatment for almost one month, his daughter Kely Nascimento said Wednesday. The 80-year-old Pelé removed a tumor from his colon on Sept. 4 and spent days in intensive care after the surgery.

“Now that he's stronger and leaving the hospital to continue recovering and treating himself at home,” Kely Nascimento said on Instagram, adding she will return to the United States, where she lives. “(Thank you) for all the affection and love we received from you this month!” Hospital Albert Einstein in Sao Paulo did not confirm the soccer great is expected to leave soon. Pelé published several pictures and videos on social media showing him recovering in the hospital. The tumor was found when he went for routine exams at the end of August. Pelé won the 1958, 1962 and 1970 World Cups, and remains Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches.

