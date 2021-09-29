Left Menu

Two held with cocaine worth Rs 67.5 lakh in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell ANC of the Mumbai police has arrested a Tanzanian national and a local peddler for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 67.5 lakh in the western suburb of Bandra, an official said on Wednesday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2021 19:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 19:39 IST
Two held with cocaine worth Rs 67.5 lakh in Mumbai
  • Country:
  • India

The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has arrested a Tanzanian national and a local peddler for alleged possession of cocaine worth Rs 67.5 lakh in the western suburb of Bandra, an official said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the ANC nabbed Tanzanian national Yakub Macho Nagalina (41), a resident of Taloja in Navi Mumbai, and Bhendi Bazar resident Mohammed Shahid Qureshi (38), an official said. The ANC's Bandra unit on Monday apprehended Qureshi with 105 gm of cocaine, he said, adding that the accused was claiming to be a scribe of a local channel. During interrogation, Qureshi revealed that he had procured the contraband from Nagalina, following which the latter was apprehended on Tuesday, the official said. At least 120 gm of cocaine was recovered from a bag found in Nagalina's possession, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021