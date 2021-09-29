CM Bommai wants Punjab-like food processing units in central Karnataka

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday mooted the idea of creation of a mini-Punjab in central Karnataka by growing a variety of horticultural crops in the region between Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers and setting up over a 100 food processing units there.

''The seven to eight-lakh hectare land between Tungabhadra and Krishna rivers can be utilised for a variety of horticulture crops where over 100 food processing units can be set up. It will be like a mini-Punjab which will give jobs through growing natural horticulture crops,'' Bommai said while sharing his thoughts on his vision for the State. His talk was organised by the Karnataka Media Academy (KMA) on its 40th Foundation Day ceremony held through social media. Bommai released the logo of the KMA on the occasion.

The Chief Minister said Karnataka is blessed with 10 agro-climatic zones, making the State distinct from others.

The zones enable the State to grow a variety of crops, an advantage which must be utilised, he said.

''The State is also gifted with a number of rivers flowing from west to east to other States, which must be tapped and properly utilised,'' he said.

Also, the Chief Minister said he is planning to bring out a policy on the utilisation of the 350-km coastline for tourism and port development.

''This week, we will take a decision on inland and hinterland development. When 60 per cent of Indonesia's economy is growing due to its ports, we can also explore that possibility,'' he said.

Further, Bommai wanted to explore the temple, coastal and heritage tourism by improving the ports and airports.

Education is also an area of priority with emphasis on technical education in high schools and improving science and maths education in rural areas, he said.

''The Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is contributed by 30 per cent population which needs to be increased. In this regard, we want SC/ST/OBC and minorities and their women to become skilled workers and take part in economic activities,'' Bommai said.

Upgrading hospitals in districts, protection to the economically weaker sections and destitutes, employment-centric policy for job creation, art, culture, music and literature are also areas of focus, the Chief Minister added.

