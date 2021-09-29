Santander Chairman calls for central bank coordination on climate stress tests

The chairman of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin, on Wednesday called for more coordination from central banks on climate stress tests to safeguard a level playing on potential capital requirements.

"We need coordination between central banks on stress tests because (otherwise) they would lead to (different) capital incentives", Botin told a financial webinar on the run-up to the COP-26 climate summit to be held in Glasgow.

