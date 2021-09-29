Left Menu

Santander Chairman calls for central bank coordination on climate stress tests

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:47 IST
Santander Chairman calls for central bank coordination on climate stress tests
  • Country:
  • Spain

The chairman of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin, on Wednesday called for more coordination from central banks on climate stress tests to safeguard a level playing on potential capital requirements.

"We need coordination between central banks on stress tests because (otherwise) they would lead to (different) capital incentives", Botin told a financial webinar on the run-up to the COP-26 climate summit to be held in Glasgow.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021