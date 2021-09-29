Santander Chairman calls for central bank coordination on climate stress tests
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:47 IST
- Country:
- Spain
The chairman of Spain's Santander, Ana Botin, on Wednesday called for more coordination from central banks on climate stress tests to safeguard a level playing on potential capital requirements.
"We need coordination between central banks on stress tests because (otherwise) they would lead to (different) capital incentives", Botin told a financial webinar on the run-up to the COP-26 climate summit to be held in Glasgow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement