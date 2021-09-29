Left Menu

Man dying after being set on fire in Sagar: MP govt orders CBI probe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered CBI probe into the death of a 25-year-old-man who was allegedly set on fire over a relationship with a woman in Sagar district.The incident had taken place at Semra Laharia village on the night of September 16.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:53 IST
Man dying after being set on fire in Sagar: MP govt orders CBI probe
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has ordered CBI probe into the death of a 25-year-old-man who was allegedly set on fire over a relationship with a woman in Sagar district.

The incident had taken place at Semra Laharia village on the night of September 16. “The chief minister has directed CBI investigation into the incident,” Sagar district collector Deepak Arya told reporters on Wednesday.

Chouhan also told officials that the state government will bear the expenses of the treatment of the 23-year-old woman who sustained burn injuries during the incident, the collector said.

“The CM has directed us to arrange the best possible treatment for her. She will be shifted to a private hospital,” he added.

The man and the woman were allegedly in a relationship. The woman claimed that he caught fire accidentally when he was trying to set her ablaze after pouring kerosene on her at her house, and her family members tried to save both of them.

But the man alleged in his `dying declaration' -- statement recorded before death -- at a hospital in Sagar that the woman's family had called him for a `meeting'. When he went there, four members of her family poured kerosene on him and set him ablaze, he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

Amazon brings Future Engineer initiative to India: Details here

 India
2
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
3
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021