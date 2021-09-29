Italy's Draghi says EU fiscal rules will change, more defence spending needed
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 29-09-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 20:53 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Wednesday an ongoing review of the European Union's fiscal rules is almost sure to result in some changes. "It seems unrealistic to me to think that we will keep the same rules as before," Draghi told reporters after a cabinet meeting in Rome.
In other comments, Draghi said that recent events had shown "we need to spend much more on defence." (Reporting By Gavin Jones)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rome
- European Union's
- Draghi
- Mario Draghi
- Italian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gigi Hadid attends Met Gala 2021 in monochrome dress
F1: Giovinazzi focusing on performance despite doubts over his Alfa Romeo future
Motor racing-Alfa Romeo seat in focus amid talk of Chinese F1 first
Sindhudurg Airport receives aerodrome licence from DGCA
AGEL board appoints Romesh Sobti as an additional director