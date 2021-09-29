Merkel stresses importance of Tunisia's democratic achievements

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, in a phone call with Tunisian President Kais Saied on Wednesday, stressed the importance of Tunisia's democratic achievements for its stability, her spokesman said.

"The talks focused on the domestic political situation in Tunisia and bilateral relations. The chancellor paid tribute to Tunisia's democratic achievements in the past," her spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said in a statement.

"She stressed the importance of the democratic acquis for the country's stability and well-being. A return to parliamentary democracy in dialogue with all political actors was essential," Seibert added. (Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

