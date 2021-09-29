Left Menu

Missing for 14 years, J'Khand woman reunited with family

On Tuesday, she was sent to her village in Gumla. The statement said the woman had taken refuge in the Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab. After discussions with the family of Jayanti Lakra and Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab, arrangements were made to bring her to Ranchi.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 29-09-2021 21:38 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 21:38 IST
A Jharkhand woman who had gone missing 14 years ago was reunited with her family in Gumla district after she was traced to Punjab.

Jayanti Lakra, a resident of Kitam village of Dumri block, who used to work as a cook at Chainpur had gone missing about 14 years ago. A statement issued by the Jharkhand government said, ''Some time ago it came to the knowledge of Chief Minister Hemant Soren that she is in Punjab. After this, on the instructions of the chief minister, the state migrant control room under the labour department swung into action and she was brought back from Punjab to Ranchi via Delhi. “On Tuesday, she was sent to her village in Gumla.” The statement said the woman had taken refuge in the Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab. After discussions with the family of Jayanti Lakra and Guru Nanak Old Age Ashram in Punjab, arrangements were made to bring her to Ranchi.

