Mumbai: Leopard attacks woman in Aarey Colony, third incident in a week

A 60-year-old woman was attacked by a leopard in suburban Aarey Colony area on Wednesday evening, police said. This was the third incident of leopard attack in the area -- which borders on the Sanjay Gandhi National Park -- in a week, said an official.

A leopard attacked Nirmaladevi Rambadan Singh outside her shanty. She managed to fend the animal off with her walking stick. Other members of her family too rushed to her help and the leopard fled, the official said.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera. The woman was provided medical assistance, the police official added.

Earlier on Sunday, a four-year-old boy was rescued by the locals when a leopard tried to drag him away from near his house. Before that a three-year-old boy had been attacked by a leopard.

