8 cybercriminals arrested in Jharkhand

Eight people allegedly involved in cybercrimes were arrested during raids in Deoghar district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The raids were conducted in Bada Charpa, Muralipahadi, Chunjo, Kenduatand villages under Margomunda police station and Charghara village under Sarwan police station, resulting in the arrest of the cybercriminals, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Cyber) Sumit Prasad said. Sixteen mobile phones, 28 SIM and six ATM cards, one passbook, and a chequebook were seized from their possession. Prasad said the raids were conducted based on a tip-off received by the Superintendent of Police Dhananjay Kumar Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)