House panel subpoenas organisers of Jan. 6 Trump rally

A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 officials who were involved in planning rallies in support of former President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack, including one the day of the siege.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-09-2021 04:07 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 04:07 IST
A House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection has subpoenaed 11 officials who were involved in planning rallies in support of former President Donald Trump ahead of the violent attack, including one the day of the siege. The announcement follows a first round of subpoenas last week that targeted former White House and administration officials who were in contact with Trump before and during the insurrection. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the chairman of the committee, said in a release that “the inquiry includes examination of how various individuals and entities coordinated their activities leading up to the events of January 6.” The panel has ramped up its investigation in recent weeks as it attempts to dissect the origins of the insurrection by Trump's supporters and how to prevent it from ever happening again. The Trump loyalists beat and injured police as they battled their way inside the building, destroyed property and sent lawmakers running for their lives. Repeating Trump's lies about widespread election fraud, they interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden's victory and left the U.S. Capitol deeply shaken.

