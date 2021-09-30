Left Menu

Govt assessed by public based on police actions also: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-09-2021 11:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 11:10 IST
Govt assessed by public based on police actions also: Kerala CM
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A government is also assessed based on the actions of the police and therefore, the force should always act keeping in mind the best interests of the general public, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday.

''You (police) deal with the people very closely and the government is assessed by the people based on how you perform your duties. Therefore, your duties should be performed keeping in mind the interests of the general public,'' the Chief Minister said in his online speech at the passing out parade of 2,362 police personnel.

He also said that the objective of 'Nava Keralam' can only be achieved if there was an environment of peace and communal harmony in the state and to ensure that, the police have a big role to play.

''Therefore, you all should take up the responsibility very seriously,'' he told the newly inducted officers.

He also said that the present batch of officers have been provided a variety of training to deal with the changing times and the new challenges -- like COVID-19 -- effectively, as they were posted in various wards during the prevailing pandemic.

''As a result, you (officers) have been able to watch closely how things work,'' the Chief Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021