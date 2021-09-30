Left Menu

6 cops to be booked for death of Kanpur businessman in Gorakhpur hotel raid

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has instructed that FIRs be filed against the six suspended policemen in the Gorakhpur raid case, in which a Kanpur based businessman died.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 30-09-2021 11:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 11:56 IST
6 cops to be booked for death of Kanpur businessman in Gorakhpur hotel raid
Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh law minister Brajesh Pathak on Thursday said Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath has instructed that FIRs be filed against the six suspended policemen in the Gorakhpur raid case, in which a Kanpur based businessman died. Speaking to ANI, Pathak said the government has taken the matter seriously.

"It is an unfortunate incident. The government has taken the matter seriously. Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath instructed to file FIRs against the six suspended policemen and we will ensure strict action against them," said UP law minister. He further said assured that the matter will be taken to a fast-track court.

"No one has the authority to take law in their own hands, be it a policeman or other persons in higher posts. The matter will be taken to a fast-track court. The government stands in support of the victim's family. We will listen to their demands," added Pathak. As per the post mortem report, businessman Manish Gupta sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body.

Gupta died during a raid conducted at a hotel in Gorakhpur on September 28. Earlier, Kanpur District Magistrate Vishakh Aiyar had said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath would be meeting the victim's family members during his visit to Kanpur today.

An ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh has been given to the family of the businessman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021