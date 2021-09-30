Left Menu

PM Modi lays foundation stone of four Rajasthan medical colleges

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:00 IST
PM Modi lays foundation stone of four Rajasthan medical colleges
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan.

He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur.

The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa.

Brief video presentations on the medical colleges and institutes were shown in the program.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
3
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021