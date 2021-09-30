PM Modi lays foundation stone of four Rajasthan medical colleges
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2021 12:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 12:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday virtually laid the foundation stone of four new medical colleges in Rajasthan.
He also inaugurated the Institute of Petrochemicals Technology (IPT) located in Sitapura, Jaipur.
The medical colleges are based in Banswara, Sirohi, Hanumangarh and Dausa.
Brief video presentations on the medical colleges and institutes were shown in the program.
