Swedish c.bank in no rush to exit pandemic policy, minutes show

Inflation has picked up, but price pressures are likely to ease again, meaning there is no rush to exit pandemic response measures, the minutes of the most recent policy meeting of Sweden's central bank, published on Thursday, showed. "The repo rate needs to remain at zero per cent for a longer period of time, and our holdings of securities need to remain more or less unchanged through next year for inflation to more lastingly develop in line with the inflation target," Governor Stefan Ingves said in the statement.

"It is too early yet to change course." The central bank announced no major changes in policy on Sept 21, though it said it would wind up lending programmes launched during the pandemic.

