China to discuss Afghanistan at Beijing Xiangshan Forum in October
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-09-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:18 IST
- Country:
- China
The Beijing Xiangshan Forum is convening a seminar for experts to discuss Afghanistan and other regional security issues on Oct. 25-26, China Defence Ministry said on Thursday.
The Beijing Xiangshan Forum is a regional security summit attended by defence officials and experts.
