Woman killed over dowry dispute in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 30-09-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 13:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A woman was allegedly killed by her in-laws in a village here over a dowry dispute, police said on Thursday.

The body of Saina Fatma, wife of Mohd Abbas, was found in Sikandarpur village under the Charthawal police station limits on Wednesday with injury marks to the throat, local station house officer M P Singh said.

Azhar Abbas, Fatma's father, alleged that she was killed by her in-laws over a dowry dispute.

Fatma was living at her parents' house after an alleged incident of domestic violence, and had gone back to her in-laws just five days ago, he said.

The couple had married six years ago.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

