LUXURY RESIDENCES THAT PROMISE ENLIGHTENED LIVING

Optimally located in the heart of Hyderabad, and built on the principles of meticulous design & world class architecture, this high-rise is all set to become a new landmark in the already impressive skyline of Hyderabad. It's an abode of joy and blissful life at 360Life.

VERTICAL FORESTRY TO LIVE IN HARMONY WITH NATURE Make a choice of a home that is nothing less than a revolution. 360Life at Hi-tech city, Hyderabad features uber premium vertical garden apartments that are far superior in multiple ways to villas. CENTRALLY LOCATED & CONNECTED Situated in the hub of Hyderabad’s IT/ITES sector,360LIFE is located towards the western side of Hyderabad between Mumbai Highway (NH-65) and the residential hub of the city. It is located about 2 km from Shilparamam (4-minute drive), 4.4 km from Raheja Mindspace (10 min) and about 1.6 km from Hitex Exhibition Centre (3 min). IN THE MIDST OF MORE THAN A THOUSAND TREES More than 1000 diverse and stately trees including mango, sapota, neem, Ashoka are part of your exalted address forming a mini forest, making a riveting scenery, creating an orchestra of tweets, that surround the magnificent 30- storeyed structure.

ALKALINISED & ENERGISED WATER SUPPLY At 360LIFE, a genuinely scientific approach to water purification is adopted to enable water that is filled with life. Treatment of water using Vedic practices.

A RESPONSIBLE SUSTAINABLE ECO-SYSTEM Everything the future demands as extremely essential is well in place at 360Life.To be assured of anadequate supply of water and energy in store infuses your life with a feeling that helps makes the flow of life as smooth as possible in the form of wewage treatment plants, solar energy and rainwater harvesting. FOOL-PROOF SECURITY Constant and remote child monitoring, detailed surveillance, biometric access for domestic staff and provisions and laundry alert are some of the other prominent features of living at 360Life. Multilayered, hasslefree, far sighted and cuttingedge security, the most reassuring ever is provided in the matter of home security like the kind airports employ because being at peace is being in complete charge of your life. Baggage check, vehicle check, facial recognition, biometric access,metal frame detector are part of the security and access system.

CENTRAL KITCHEN A wonderful taste of convenience is provided for the busy life you lead. The residents of 360Life can avail of an ardently sought ingredient for modern city living freedom from cooking at the endof a rushed and tiring day at work. The comprehensively equipped and ultramodern central kitchen uses only naturally grown vegetables and meat to dishout an excitingly wide range of multicuisine food with world class hygiene standards.

For more details, contact: 360 Life, Shilpa Hills, Hyderabad - 500084 RERA No. P02400000988

