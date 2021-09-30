Newborn baby girl rescued from outer Delhi

A one-day old baby girl, who was allegedly abandoned in outer Delhi's Narela area, has been rescued, a DCW statement said on Thursday.

The commission said they received a call on Tuesday morning on its 181 women helpline and were informed that someone has thrown a one-day old baby girl in the bushes in Narela, and the child is lying there unattended.

The Commission informed the Delhi Police. A DCW team facilitated the rescue along with Delhi Police officials, the statement said.

The child was crying profusely when she was found. She is currently in Ambedkar Hospital and a DCW team is looking after her along with some volunteers, it added.

The DCW has sent notice to Delhi Police in this matter and has sought a detailed report from them.

The panel has sought the details of FIR along with the details of any accused identified and arrested in the matter, the statement said. The Delhi Commission for Women has also sought information of whether people have come forward to adopt the child and what action is the Delhi Police taking in the matter.

According to a senior police officer, the baby was initially taken to Raja Harishchandra Hospital where doctors undertook a check-up. After the doctors said that the baby is fine, she was then shifted to the Ambedkar Hospital. A case under Section 317 IPC (Exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years, by parent or person having care of it) has been registered and the police will be looking for her parents. DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal stated, ''It is very unfortunate that some one has thrown away a one-day old girl child in bushes. What is the fault of the little baby? What monsters can do this to a little child? This is a serious criminal offence and the accused need to be arrested immediately. Our team is continuously attending to the child and we will try our best that the child finds a better home for her upbringing.'' PTI SLB AMP TDS TDS

