Drone spotted in no flying zone of Taj Mahal, tourists released after warning

PTI | Agra | Updated: 30-09-2021 17:33 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 17:33 IST
A drone was spotted in the no flying zone of the Taj Mahal here, police said on Thursday adding that it was flown by three tourists who were released after a warning.

The incident had taken place around 9 pm on Wednesday night and the tourists belonged to Hyderabad, police added.

SP (City) Vikas Kumar said as they came to know about the incident, police interrogated the three tourists.

They were taken to the Itmad-ud-Daulah police station for interrogation and were released after a warning, he said. The SP said when questioned, the tourists told them that they were unaware of the no flying zone.

