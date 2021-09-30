Family of UK murder victim Everard welcome killer's life sentence

The family of Sarah Everard, who was killed as she walked home in March, said they were "very pleased" that the British police officer convicted of her murder would spend the rest of his life in prison. "We are very pleased that Wayne Couzens has received a full life sentence and will spend the rest of his life in jail," they said in a statement on Thursday.

"Couzens held a position of trust as a police officer and we are outraged and sickened that he abused this trust in order to lure Sarah to her death. The world is a safer place with him imprisoned."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)