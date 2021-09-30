Left Menu

Kanpur trader got hurt while trying to escape, died during treatment at hospital: ADGP

A top Uttar Pradesh Police official on Thursday claimed that Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta died from a head injury caused by a fall as he tried to escape during a police raid at a hotel where he was staying in Gorakhpur.He also said Gupta died at a hospital during treatment.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 30-09-2021 18:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 18:29 IST
A top Uttar Pradesh Police official on Thursday claimed that Kanpur businessman Manish Gupta died from a head injury caused by a fall as he tried to escape during a police raid at a hotel where he was staying in Gorakhpur.

He also said Gupta died at a hospital during treatment. The statement by ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has come at a time when six policemen have been booked on the murder charge and CM Yogi Adityanath has said the guilty won’t be spared.

Gupta had died on Monday night after he was allegedly thrashed by some policemen, who raided the hotel. Initially too, police had maintained that he had died from a head injury after he fell on the ground as he was drunk. Later, the authorities suspended six policemen and booked them in a murder case. Kumar told reporters that Gupta did not co-operate with police in interrogation during an inspection at the hotel. ''The Gorakhpur SPP had ordered for a checking everywhere. In that regard, a checking was done at the hotel where three people were in a room. Two people had identity cards while one did not have. When questioned, he (Manish) did not co-operate and tried to escape,'' Kumar said.

Kumar claimed that Manish was hurt due to a fall and died when he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

