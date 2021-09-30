Left Menu

CSC to work in close coordination with BBNL in connecting rural India

Government promoted CSC SPV on Thursday said it will work in close coordination with Bharatnet custodian BBNL in connecting rural India with broadband network.CSC at present has around 4 lakh common service centres that provide government services to people in rural India like Pradhan Mantri Aawaas Yojana, toilet scheme, farmers related policies, etc.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 19:14 IST
CSC to work in close coordination with BBNL in connecting rural India
  • Country:
  • India

Government promoted CSC SPV on Thursday said it will work in close coordination with Bharatnet custodian BBNL in connecting rural India with broadband network.

CSC at present has around 4 lakh common service centres that provide government services to people in rural India like Pradhan Mantri Aawaas Yojana, toilet scheme, farmers related policies, etc. ''CSC, which has a network of around 4 lakh VLEs (village level entrepreneurs) mainly serving rural India, has been providing various government services to the masses and maintenance of BharatNet rural broadband is one of them. We are working in close coordination with BBNL in connecting rural India with a robust broadband network,'' CSC said in a statement. The government-promoted firm denied a report published in a national daily that it has made any proposal to buy any stake in BBNL. ''We have not submitted any proposal to the government to buy stake in BBNL. It is factually incorrect....we deny it. CSC SPV has not submitted any proposal either to the Ministry of Telecom or the PMO as mentioned in a media report for purchase of stake in the BBNL,'' the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021