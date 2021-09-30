U'khand: Hemkund Sahib shrine to close for winter season on October 10

The portals of Hemkund Sahib will be closed for winters this year on October 10.

Around 5,000 pilgrims have visited the Himalayan gurdwara since it was opened for devotees on September 18 after months of closure due to the second wave of COVID-19, Govind Ghat Sardar Seva Singh, the chief manager of Shri Hemkund Gurdwara Trust, said.

Pilgrimage to Hemkund Sahib is being conducted with strict compliance to Covid protocol, Singh said.

The Himalayan shrine is closed annually for the winter season during which the area becomes snow-bound and difficult to access.

