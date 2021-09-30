Left Menu

Jharkhand HC to resume physical hearing from Oct 4; district courts from Oct 1

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:14 IST
Jharkhand HC to resume physical hearing from Oct 4; district courts from Oct 1
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday said physical hearing of cases in it will resume from October 4 and for district courts, the date will be October 1, according to an order by the authorities.

Virtual hearing was being conducted in the courts since March 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic had hit the state.

Jharkhand High Court Registrar General Gautam Choudhary issued a notice saying it has been ordered that the high court and district courts shall resume hearing cases physically from October 4 and 1 respectively.

The notice was issued after a meeting of the core committee of the high court judges, in which the president of the Advocates Association Ritu Kumar was also present virtually.

It has been decided that Covid-19 protocols such as maintaining social distance and wearing masks will have to be followed during physical hearing of cases, Kumar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021