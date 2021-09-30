Jharkhand HC to resume physical hearing from Oct 4; district courts from Oct 1

The High Court of Jharkhand on Thursday said physical hearing of cases in it will resume from October 4 and for district courts, the date will be October 1, according to an order by the authorities.

Virtual hearing was being conducted in the courts since March 2020 when the first wave of the pandemic had hit the state.

Jharkhand High Court Registrar General Gautam Choudhary issued a notice saying it has been ordered that the high court and district courts shall resume hearing cases physically from October 4 and 1 respectively.

The notice was issued after a meeting of the core committee of the high court judges, in which the president of the Advocates Association Ritu Kumar was also present virtually.

It has been decided that Covid-19 protocols such as maintaining social distance and wearing masks will have to be followed during physical hearing of cases, Kumar said.

