Israel investigating after Lebanon's Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone

A statement by the armed group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with "suitable weapons". "A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated," IDF spokesman on Twitter.

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 30-09-2021 20:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 20:32 IST
Israel investigating after Lebanon's Hezbollah says it shot down Israeli drone
  • Lebanon

Israel said it was investing an incident on Thursday after Lebanon's Hezbollah group said it had shot down an Israeli drone in the south of Lebanon. A statement by the armed group said it had brought down the drone on the outskirts of the village of Yater by targeting it with "suitable weapons".

“A short time ago, during routine activity, an IDF drone fell within Lebanese territory. The incident is being investigated,” IDF spokesman on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

