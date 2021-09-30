Left Menu

NCB arrests Mumbai hotelier in drug case

The Narcotics Control Bureau NCB on Thursday arrested a city-based hotelier in connection with a drug case linked with the brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampals partner, an official said. The NCB arrested Khar-based hotelier Kunal Jani in a drugs case in which South African national Agisilaos Demitriades, the brother of Rampals partner Gabriella Demetriades, was arrested in October last year, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-09-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:09 IST
NCB arrests Mumbai hotelier in drug case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Thursday arrested a city-based hotelier in connection with a drug case linked with the brother of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's partner, an official said. The NCB arrested Khar-based hotelier Kunal Jani in a drugs case in which South African national Agisilaos Demitriades, the brother of Rampal's partner Gabriella Demetriades, was arrested in October last year, the official said. The investigations in the case have revealed that Jani had links with Demitriades and was allegedly involved in supplying cocaine, he said.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had last year also questioned the accused in connection with some drug chats of actor Rhea Chakraborty, the official said. After his arrest, Jani was produced before the court, which remanded him to NCB custody till October 4, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

