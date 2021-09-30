Left Menu

One child injured in Memphis school shooting, police searching for suspect

One child was injured in a shooting at a Memphis, Tennessee elementary school early Thursday, and no other injuries were reported as police have the school on lockdown and are searching for a male suspect, police said on Twitter. The shooting at Cummings Elementary School in south Memphis was reported around 9:15 a.m., police said. The school remained on lockdown as police searched for a "juvenile male suspect."

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:39 IST
One child was injured in a shooting at a Memphis, Tennessee elementary school early Thursday, and no other injuries were reported as police have the school on lockdown and are searching for a male suspect, police said on Twitter.

The shooting at Cummings Elementary School in south Memphis was reported around 9:15 a.m., police said. The young male student who was shot was taken to a local hospital, but no information on his condition was immediately available. The school remained on lockdown as police searched for a "juvenile male suspect."

