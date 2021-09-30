Left Menu

Maha: Car falls into river after being hit by tempo; driver rescued

A man had a miraculous escape after the car he was driving fell off a bridge into the Bhatsa river in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtras Thane district on Thursday after it was hit by another vehicle, an official said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 21:56 IST
Maha: Car falls into river after being hit by tempo; driver rescued
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man had a miraculous escape after the car he was driving fell off a bridge into the Bhatsa river in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district on Thursday after it was hit by another vehicle, an official said. The incident occurred around noon at Sapgaon village, he said. A speeding tempo hit two cars and one of them fell off the bridge. Due to the impact, the car broke the retaining wall of the bridge and fell down, Thane civic body's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said. Some locals pulled out the occupant of the car, identified as Vikas Shirke, who worked as a driver at the local panchayat samiti office. He was given first aid, Kadam said. Later on, the car was also fished out of the water, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021