Left Menu

Rajasthan govt to set up camps to offer services to rural people

The Rajasthan government will set up camps at every gram panchayat to offer people living in remote areas various services related to 22 departments.The campaign, named Prashasan Gaon ke Sang, will begin on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and continue till December 17.As part of the campaign, officials will hold camps at every gram panchayat to offer on-the-spot solution to various applicants.The camps will offer various services such as land deed allotment, land deed transfers, and issuance of various certificates.The state government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been actively working to make administration transparent and accessible to all citizens.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:04 IST
Rajasthan govt to set up camps to offer services to rural people
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government will set up camps at every gram panchayat to offer people living in remote areas various services related to 22 departments.

The campaign, named 'Prashasan Gaon ke Sang', will begin on Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 and continue till December 17.

As part of the campaign, officials will hold camps at every gram panchayat to offer on-the-spot solution to various applicants.

The camps will offer various services such as land deed allotment, land deed transfers, and issuance of various certificates.

''The state government under Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has been actively working to make administration transparent and accessible to all citizens. Prashasan Gaon ke Sang is a major step in the direction,'' said Revenue Minister Harish Chaudhary in a statement.

''Officials to be deputed at the camps are being extended authority necessary for on-the-spot disposal of applications. Special measures have also been initiated in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic,'' he added.

The camps will be held under the observation of respective district collectors on weekdays and may be extended to Saturday, if required.

Most of the services of these departments have already been made available online by the state government and e-mitra kiosk will be made available at all camps to facilitate online work.

The campaign is expected to be of great help to those unaccustomed to digital procedures and those facing challenges in travelling to government offices for physical verification.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021