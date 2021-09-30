One boy badly hurt in Memphis school shooting, student shooter in custody

A boy was wounded and in critical condition after being shot by another boy, an elementary school in Memphis, Tennessee, early on Thursday, police said. The boy suspected of the shooting later turned himself in at a police station, local media reported.

No other injuries were reported and the Cummings Elementary School was evacuated, the Memphis Police Department said in a statement. Police had said they were searching for a "juvenile male suspect." He fled the scene but later arrived at a police station to be arrested, according to local media reports. The identities of the two boys and other details have not been made public.

The shooting at the school in south Memphis was reported around 9:15 a.m., police said. The young student who was shot was taken to a local hospital. The Shelby County Schools district said it had notified parents.

