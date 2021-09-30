Paddy procurement in Punjab, Haryana to commence from October 11

Paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana to commence from October 11, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday. It has been reported that due to recent heavy downpours in the States of Punjab and Haryana, the maturity of paddy has been delayed, read a press statement from the Ministry.

"Keeping in view the interest of farmers and to avoid any inconvenience to them, the Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has decided that the procurement of Paddy under MSP would commence from October 11 in states of Punjab and Haryana," it said. "The procurement and milling period for KMS 2021-22 for Punjab was October 1, 2021, and Haryana was September 25, 2021.

All the agencies have been directed to take necessary action to undertake procurement of paddy from October 11 in the states of Punjab and Haryana. (ANI)

