Left Menu

Paddy procurement in Punjab, Haryana to commence from October 11

Paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana to commence from October 11, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 22:58 IST
Paddy procurement in Punjab, Haryana to commence from October 11
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Paddy procurement in Punjab and Haryana to commence from October 11, according to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution on Thursday. It has been reported that due to recent heavy downpours in the States of Punjab and Haryana, the maturity of paddy has been delayed, read a press statement from the Ministry.

"Keeping in view the interest of farmers and to avoid any inconvenience to them, the Department of Food and Public Distribution under Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution has decided that the procurement of Paddy under MSP would commence from October 11 in states of Punjab and Haryana," it said. "The procurement and milling period for KMS 2021-22 for Punjab was October 1, 2021, and Haryana was September 25, 2021.

All the agencies have been directed to take necessary action to undertake procurement of paddy from October 11 in the states of Punjab and Haryana. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

Australia reports record-high COVID-19 cases amid battle against 3rd wave

 Australia
2
Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed mystery; Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists come closer to solving Caribbean seaweed my...

 Global
3
Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

Heavy rain leads to waterlogging in Asansol

 India
4
Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking
Blog

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021