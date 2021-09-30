Yoga guru Sadashiv Nimbalkar dies
Yoga guru and Padmashri recipient Sadashiv Nimbalkar died of old age at Navi Mumbai in the early hours of Thursday, family sources said. He was 95.
Nimbalkar had taught and propagated Yoga for the last more than 50 years and also written several books on it.
