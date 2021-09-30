Left Menu

Arunachal Guv asks ITBP to remain vigilant to thwart border incursions

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra on Thursday asked the ITBP, which mans the border with China, to remain vigilant to thwart incursion attempts.

Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) North East Frontier Headquarters Inspector General Rajeev Kumar, who has recently taken charge, called on the governor at the Raj Bhavan, a communiqué said.

Mishra requested the ITBP IG to conduct welfare programmes for locals in border areas and work in tandem with the state government.

He also stressed on vaccination of all ITBP personnel and civilians working in the border force, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

