Delhi Traffic Police issues advisory ahead of cycle rally on October 2

The Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday issued an advisory about traffic diversions to be in place in several parts of the city ahead of a cycle rally organised by the Central Armed Police Forces as part of the ''Azadi Ka Mahotsav'' celebrations.

The cycle rallies from neighbouring states of Delhi will culminate at Red Fort on October 2.

As part of the event, about 750 cyclists, including BSF, CISF, ITBP and CRPF officers, would reach CGO Complex, Lodhi Road from various locations and then move as a group to reach Red Fort, according to the police.

''The routes that would be taken by the cyclists are stretches from Noida (UP)- DND - Barapulla flyover - Lala Lajpat Rai Marg - JLN Stadium road to reach CGO Complex,” the advisory said.

''Another route to be taken would be from Vasundara in UP - Road No. 56 - Gazipur Crossing - NH24 - Ring Road - Sarai kale khan and onwards to DND to reach CGO Complex,” it stated.

The cyclists from Delhi Cantt would go through Maude Road - Carioppa Marg or Kapashera chowk - Mata Din Marg - Rajokari Chowk reach NH-48 and from NH-48, they would take Dhaula Kuan - Ring Road - AIIMS Crossing - Safdarjung flyover --Aurbindo Marg - Lodhi Road - Dayal Singh College Road to reach CGO Complex, the traffic advisory mentioned.

The cyclists would also be taking routes from Aya Nagar border to reach CGO Complex and thereafter, take Dayal Singh College Road - Lodhi Road - Mathura Road - Zakir Hussain Marg - Subramanian Bharti Marg - Mathura Road -Bhairon MargRing Road -IP flyover - Rajghat crossing - Ring Road - Nishad Raj Marg stretch to reach Red Fort, the traffic police stated.

Additional Commissioner of Police (Southern Range) Traffic SD Mishra said during the movement of the cyclists, buses and commercial vehicles would not be allowed on the specific routes to be taken by cyclists between 6 am and 8.30 am.

''Further, during movement from CGO Complex, all traffic would be diverted at the specified stretch between 9.30 am and 11 am. The diversions would be affected selectively as per requirement and would be done to ensure the safe and unhindered movement of the cyclists,'' he said.

