Britain says fuel crisis is stabilizing
Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2021 11:53 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 11:46 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's fuel crisis is stabilizing though demand is still high, Policing Minister Kit Malthouse said on Friday.
"The situation is stabilizing across the country albeit there's obviously still high demand for fuel," Malthouse told Sky News. "Let's hope that over the next few days that eases as tanks fill."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement