Britain in talks on new drugs but no specific news on Merck's COVID-19 pill

Reuters | London | Updated: 01-10-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2021 20:03 IST
The chair of Britain's antivirals taskforce declined to comment on talks over Merck & Co Inc's experimental oral drug for COVID-19, molnupiravir, after trials showed it reduced the chance of hospitalisation or death for at-risk patients.

"We are involved in looking closely at all of the options available, but we're really not in a position to give out the details around specific conversations at this moment in time," Eddie Gray told reporters at a briefing about molnupiravir after trial results were published.

Asked when he could give more details, he said: "The emergence of phase three data tends to accelerate all processes of this type, but I couldn't give you a specific date."

Also Read: China fumes over U.S. nuclear sub pact with Britain, Australia

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

