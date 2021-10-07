Left Menu

Jharkhand HC orders state government to file affidavit in Binay Mahto murder case

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:46 IST
The Jharkhand High Court on Thursday directed the state government to file an affidavit explaining why the Binay Mahto murder case from 2016 be not handed over to the CBI.

Mahto, a student of a school in Ranchi, was found murdered on its premises, just outside the residential quarters of teachers, on February 5, 2016.

The boy's father, Manbahal Mahto, knocked the doors of the high court in 2018, seeking an independent probe into the death of his son.

Initial investigation by the police had suggested that Nazia Hussain, a Hindi teacher in the school, her husband Arif Ali Ansari and their two juvenile children were allegedly involved in the murder. Hussain’s children have been acquitted by the Juvenile Justice Board, while she and her husband are out on bail.

Manbahal Mahto’s advocate Jitendra Singh told the high court that gross irregularities have been recorded in the process of investigation.

The court of Justice SK Dwivedi, after hearing the case, directed the government to file an affidavit in the matter.

