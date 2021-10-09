Left Menu

IMF board seeks more details on claims against Georgieva - statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2021 06:42 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 06:42 IST
IMF board seeks more details on claims against Georgieva - statement
  • Country:
  • United States

The International Monetary Fund's executive board adjourned without a decision about the future of Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Friday and said it would seek more information about claims that she pressured World Bank staff to alter data to benefit China in her previous role.

The IMF said the board had made "significant progress," but agreed to request "more clarifying details with a view to very soon concluding its consideration of the matter."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021