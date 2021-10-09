Left Menu

Fake international call centre busted in Delhi, 4 apprehended

Four accused are arrested on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by a team of Cyber Cell Delhi Police after busting a fake call centre operating in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi, as per Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 11:35 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four accused are arrested on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday by a team of Cyber Cell Delhi Police after busting a fake call centre operating in Shaheen Bagh area of Delhi, as per Delhi Police. The accused have been identified as Mohd Mukarram Hussain, Arjun Singh Saini, Gagan Bhatia and Shadab Ahamad. All the accused are residents of Delhi with no prior criminal record.

According to police, they received a tip of a fake international call centre operating in the jurisdiction of Shaheen Bagh police station. A team raided the said location and noticed that four alleged persons were present in the premises having telephonic conversations with the foreigners. On seeing the police team, the alleged persons tried to run away from the spot but police was able to catch hold of them. Ten mobile phones, two laptops, one wifi router and two desktop computers have been recovered from their possession.

Police also informed that during sustained interrogation all four accused persons disclosed that in order to earn easy money in a short frame of time, they started a fake international call centre. They further disclosed they have cheated several foreigners (Mainly USA Citizens) by posing themselves as executives of an E-Commerce website. Further investigation is underway. Efforts are being made to arrest other co-accused involved in the case. (ANI)

