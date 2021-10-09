Left Menu

Maha: Man held for attacking police constable in Bhiwandi

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-10-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 19:30 IST
A 33-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking a police constable while being taken to a police station for questioning in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Friday night, when the accused Subashchndra Chotelal Agrahari was quarrelling with another man, and the police were taking the duo to a police station for questioning, an official said.

The accused allegedly verbally abused police constable Rahul Pawar (35), threatened to kill him and attacked him with a log of wood kept in the vehicle, the official said.

Pawar, who sustained head injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment at a local hospital, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by the injured policeman, a case has been registered against the accused under section 307 (attempt to murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

