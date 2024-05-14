Left Menu

Biden says China will likely try to boost tariffs but global conflict unlikely

China will probably try to raise tariffs, possibly on unrelated products, in response to new U.S. levies announced on Tuesday, but the move would not likely lead to international conflict, U.S. President Joe Biden said. "What they'll do I don't think will lead to any international conflict or anything like that.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2024 00:02 IST | Created: 14-05-2024 23:52 IST
"What they'll do I don't think will lead to any international conflict or anything like that. But I think they'll probably try to figure out how they can raise tariffs, maybe on products that are unrelated," Biden told Yahoo! News in an interview.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

